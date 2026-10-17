/Yo Yo Honey Singh appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell over objectionable concert remarks, questioned for over 2 hours

Yo Yo Honey Singh has been in trouble over an allegedly objectionable remark made during a live concert in Delhi. Over the controversy, several complaints were filed against him, which led to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell summoning him for questioning. On October 16 (Friday), Singh appeared before the agency after reportedly missing three earlier summonses in connection with the case.

The summons was issued after a complaint was filed against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks during a concert,

Honey Singh appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell

According to ANI, the singer-rapper was seen leaving the Maharashtra Cyber Cell office on Friday after recording his statement. Singh reportedly spent nearly two hours at the office during the questioning session.

Also Read: Honey Singh asks for more time after Maharashtra Cyber summons over alleged remarks

The summons was issued after a complaint was filed against Singh over an allegedly objectionable remark he made during one of his live concerts in Delhi. According to several reports, Singh failed to appear despite being summoned three times, reportedly citing his absence from the country as the reason.

After missing the October 5 questioning schedule, Singh sought additional time to appear before the investigating officer. A senior Maharashtra Cyber official had earlier warned that a Look Out Circular (LOC) could be initiated if he failed to appear again. The matter remains under investigation, and further details are yet to be received.

What was the complaint against Honey Singh?

In mid-January 2026, Singh travelled to Delhi for a live concert. The controversy began after a video clip surfaced showing the rapper-singer making sexually explicit remarks to the audience.

The video went viral, prompting critics to question Singh’s choice of words at a public event attended by families and young people. Following the backlash, a formal complaint was filed with the cyber police. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell then took up the case and issued multiple summonses to the artist to record his statement about the controversial clip.