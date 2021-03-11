Top 5 Hollywood news today: HFPA new diversity plans, Priyanka-Nick to announce Oscars noms

Responding to the racial diversity controversy, HFPA unveils plans for reforming the organization. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will announce the 93rd Annual Academy Awards nominations this year.

Here are the top Hollywood stories of the day:

HFPA unveils plans for reforming organization in the wake of the racial diversity issue



In response to the controversy around The Hollywood Foreign Press Association not having a single Black person on board for voting for Golden Globes awards, the organisation has now issued a statement about its future plans.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to announce Oscars 2021 nominations

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will announce the 93rd Annual Academy Awards nominations this year. The couple will read the 23 categories in a two-part live presentation on March 15.



Steven Spielberg ropes in four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams for his next drama flick

Ace filmmaker Steven Spielberg has roped in four-time Oscar nominee Michell Williams in his next drama film.



Grammys 2021: How to watch, who is performing and everything we know of the music awards night

With barely a handful of days left for this year's Grammy Awards, here's taking account of all things we know so far about the world's first music awards night of the year.



All we know so far about Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's film on Gucci family

After stunning us with her performance in 'A Star is Born' with Bradley Cooper as a rising singing talent, Lady Gaga, the popstar cum actor is now featuring in 'House of Gucci' film opposite Oscar-nominated actor Adam Driver.