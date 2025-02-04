2025 Champions Trophy: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start from February 19 in Pakistan. This is the first time since 1996 ODI World Cup that Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament. They had co-hosted the 1996 ODI WC along with India and Sri Lanka.
India, meanwhile, will play all its three league matches in Dubai, UAE. This is as per the agreed upon hybrid model with the ICC and PCB .
India start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at 2:30 pm India time before taking on arch-rival Pakistan on February 23 (2:30 pm India time). India play their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2 (2:30 pm India time).
The second semi-final will also be played in Dubai irrespective of India making it or not. The second semi-final, however, will be played in Lahore, Pakistan.
The final, on March 9, will be played in Lahore if India fails to qualify and in Dubai if the opposite happens. The hybrid model came in place due to political tensions between India and Pakistan because of which BCCI declined to send the team to Pakistan.
A total of eight teams, ie India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa are divided into two groups for the tournament.
-
Feb 04, 2025 20:16 IST
2025 Champions Trophy: Latest Updates on February 4
-
Feb 04, 2025 19:55 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: Check full squads of all teams
The tournament starts on February 19 and the final will be played on March 9. A total of eight teams are participating and have been divided in two groups of four teams each.
-
Feb 04, 2025 18:32 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: Chakaravarthy added to India ODI squad vs ENG
India's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has joined the India squad in Nagpur - venue of the first of three ODIs against England scheduled to be played on February 6. Varun was not part of the squad original which had Kuldeep Yadav as the only specialist spinner apart from three spin all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.
-
Feb 04, 2025 17:02 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: Suresh Raina on Rohit and Kohli
On the back of India’s 4-1 T20I series win against England, the Men in Blue are now gearing up for the three-match ODI series, which will serve as a crucial test for India’s ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. Former Indian cricketer, Suresh Raina shared his thoughts on the upcoming series, He was speaking on Star Sports’ special show Game Plan.
-
Feb 04, 2025 16:23 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: PCB reiterates completion of stadiums as uncertainty looms
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reiterated that the National Stadium will be ready to host matches of the upcoming Champions Trophy amid growing concerns around the venue's preparedness for the marquee event starting February 19.
-
Feb 04, 2025 14:36 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: Jersey row
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that the teams are obligated to put the host logo on the jersey. The statement comes amid the reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not to keen to put host Pakistan's name on their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 jersey.
-
Feb 04, 2025 13:57 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: No opening ceremony?
With the Champions Trophy 2025 set for its return after eight years, media reports on Thursday (Jan 30) have stated that there will be no opening ceremony. This will also mean India skipper Rohit Sharma will avoid visiting Pakistan, in what could have been the first trip for an Indian captain since 2008.
-
Feb 04, 2025 13:14 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: Ashwin backs Chakravarthy
Former India spinner Ravi Ashwin has backed mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy to make it to India's Champions Trophy squad. Ashwin's backing comes after Varun won the Player of the Series award for his 14 wickets in five T20Is against England.
-
Feb 04, 2025 12:45 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: Ex-Pak cricketer hits out at Babar
Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali says that Babar Azam's excuse is ready if he fails to perform at the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 which begins February 19. Babar, who is expected to open the innings with Fakhar Zaman, has been struggling for form since last year or so.
-
Feb 04, 2025 12:10 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: ICC makes HUGE exception for Pakistan
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made an exception for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) - the host of 2025 Champions Trophy which starts February 19. Originally scheduled to be held in Multan, the PCB will now host tri-series vs NZ and SA in Lahore and Karachi (two each) from Feb 8 to Feb 14. This is to test the facilities of the venues ahead of the tournament.
-
Feb 04, 2025 12:00 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: India vs Pak sold out
The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match tickets were sold out without hours of being made live on Monday (Feb 3). The ticket for India's matches, to be held in Dubai (UAE) including India vs Pakistan , were made available for purchase after being made available from Monday (Feb 3) at 4 pm India time. The tournament gets underway on February 19.