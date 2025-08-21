/US embassy contradicts Trump's '$21 million for voter turnout in India' claim

The US embassy has contradicted US President Donald Trump's $21 million funding claim for voter turnout in India via USAID. According to the Indian Parliament papers, on July 2, the US Embassy shared data that covered USAID funding in India from 2014 to 2024, including details of implementing partners, objectives, and key accomplishments of each activity undertaken. The US Embassy clarified to India that USAID did not receive or allocate $21 million for voter turnout efforts in India between 2014 and 2024, nor did it conduct any such activities. The Embassy informed the Indian side that “USAID/India did not receive or provide funding of $21 million for voter turnout in India from fiscal years 2014 to 2024, nor has it implemented any voter turnout-related activities in India.” The Embassy further conveyed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that it plans to bring all USAID operations to a close by August 15 this year.