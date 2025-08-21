/US embassy contradicts Trump's '$21 million for voter turnout in India' claim

The US Embassy refuted Trump's claim that $21M was spent via USAID to boost voter turnout in India, stating no such funding existed from 2014–2024. Trump had cited a DOGE report to allege a "kickback scheme" under Biden, but the Embassy confirmed no voter-related activities were funded.
The US embassy has contradicted US President Donald Trump's $21 million funding claim for voter turnout in India via USAID. According to the Indian Parliament papers, on July 2, the US Embassy shared data that covered USAID funding in India from 2014 to 2024, including details of implementing partners, objectives, and key accomplishments of each activity undertaken. The US Embassy clarified to India that USAID did not receive or allocate $21 million for voter turnout efforts in India between 2014 and 2024, nor did it conduct any such activities. The Embassy informed the Indian side that “USAID/India did not receive or provide funding of $21 million for voter turnout in India from fiscal years 2014 to 2024, nor has it implemented any voter turnout-related activities in India.” The Embassy further conveyed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that it plans to bring all USAID operations to a close by August 15 this year.
Trump repeatedly claimed in early 2025 that the Biden administration, through USAID, allocated $21 million to boost voter turnout in India, suggesting it was intended to influence elections. This claim originated from a February 16, 2025, announcement by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, which listed the $21 million as part of $723 million in canceled foreign aid, including funds for voter turnout in India.
Trump made these remarks at various events, including a Republican Governors Association meeting and a Governors Working Session, framing the funding as a "kickback scheme" and questioning why the U.S. would fund voter turnout abroad when domestic turnout needed attention.
