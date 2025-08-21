/Amid tariff tension, India defeats China in THIS key export to Trump-led US — FULL DETAILS

India has surpassed China in terms of smartphone exports to the United States, marking a major and significant achievement in the manufacturing journey of the country, as per the statement by PIB, citing research firm Canalys. The post noted that schemes such as the Make in India initiative and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) have played a significant role in reshaping the electronics sector.

"As a result of schemes like Make in India and PLI, India is now moving at a new pace in those industrial sectors in which it was never even considered a key manufacturer before. According to a report by research firm Canalys, in the second quarter of this calendar year, i.e., April-June, India has also overtaken China in terms of smartphones exported to the US," the government said in a statement.

The government stated that the share of Made in India smartphones in US imports accounted for 44 per cent during April-June 2025 against 13 per cent in the same quarter of 2024. In the meantime, the share of China dropped to just 25 per cent from 61 per cent a year in the same period.