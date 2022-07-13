Top 10 world news: SL security forces appeal for calm, UK Latest, more news

Crisis in Sri Lanka and public protests have not stopped. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country and is now reportedly in Maldives. Sri Lanka security forces have appealed public to maintain calm. In other news UK's Conservative Party is holding first round of vote to elect its new leader and thereby new UK prime minister. Read this and more in out Top 10 World News.

Live Sri Lanka crisis: Security forces appeal for public support to uphold law and order



Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew out of the country early Wednesday in a military plane heading to the neighbouring Maldives, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has confirmed. According to reports, the president, his wife and two bodyguards have landed in Male, the capital of the Maldives.

Mass COVID-19 testing in Shanghai sparks lockdown fears



The growing number of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai, which were detected thanks to the mandatory mass testing around the city, has given rise to renewed fears of another lockdown.

UK PM election LIVE: Conservative Party holding first round of voting



UK PM election LIVE: The Conservative Party is holding first round of votes to elect its new leader and thereby new Prime Minister of the country. There are eight candidates vying for the top post.

Sudanese court sentences woman to death by stoning in first case for a decade

Since the military coup in Sudan last year, a lot of experts have feared that the country can be headed towards more conservative ways and this judgement is being considered to be an indicator.



Joe Biden lands in West Asia as US looks for strategic realignment

This is Joe Biden's first visit to the region after he took over the presidency in 2020.

Google to slow down hiring, says Sundar Pichai in a memo to staff



Pichai has said that the company will have to “be more entrepreneurial” and work with “greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days.

China and Pakistan commence maritime exercise near Shanghai to deepen 'frienship'



The exercise will feature training courses including a joint strike against maritime targets, joint tactical manoeuvring, joint anti-submarine warfare and joint support for damaged vessels, the spokesperson said. The exercise will be held in the waters and airspace off Shanghai from July 10 to 13 and consists of two phases, i.e., port planning and maritime exercise.

Prince Harry to deliver keynote speech at UN General Assembly on Nelson Mandela Day



Prince Harry is expected to give an address at the assembly. The late South African President had a close relationship with Britain's royal family.

US VP Kamala Harris launches $600m push in Pacific nations, with eye on China



The US-China rivalry has brought intense interest to this year's forum, which brings together leaders from across the strategically vital Pacific.

‘Covid pandemic still not over’, WHO warns as new cases emerge



WHO Director-General Tedros said the number of new cases worldwide has risen by 30 per cent in the last two weeks.



