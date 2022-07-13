Prince Harry to deliver keynote speech at UN General Assembly on Nelson Mandela Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in New York next week to deliver the keynote speech at an upcoming UN event. The event is being held in honour of former South African President Nelson Mandela.

A spokesperson for the United Nations has confirmed to the media that Harry and Meghan will be in New York for the UN General Assembly on July 18 which is known as Nelson Mandela day.



Prince Harry is expected to give an address at the assembly. The late South African President had a close relationship with Britain's royal family. He was known to be close to both Harry's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip as well as his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana. As for Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with Graca Machel, Mandela's widow during their 2019 South Africa tour.



Harry and Meghan who are based in California since 2020 have previously made a visit to New York in September last year. The couple made a visit to One World Observatory at the World Trade Center with former Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray. It was the same trip during which Meghan also read her children's book 'The Bench' to second-grade students at P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson School in Harlem.



The couple was seen last month in London for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

