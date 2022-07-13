Live Sri Lanka crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives, India denies felicitating escape

highlights

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew out of the country early Wednesday in a military plane heading to the neighbouring Maldives, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has confirmed. According to reports, the president, his wife and two bodyguards have landed in Male, the capital of the Maldives. Though Rajapaksa had agreed to step down under pressure, Sri Lanka’s Parliamentary Speaker is yet to receive his resignation letter, as per a Reuters report.

It comes a day after his brother and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa was stopped at the airport while trying to leave the country.