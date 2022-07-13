Live Sri Lanka crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives, India denies felicitating escape

Gotabaya flees to Maldives Photograph: Agencies
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew out of the country early Wednesday in a military plane heading to the neighbouring Maldives, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has confirmed. According to reports, the president, his wife and two bodyguards have landed in Male, the capital of the Maldives. Though Rajapaksa had agreed to step down under pressure, Sri Lanka’s Parliamentary Speaker is yet to receive his resignation letter, as per a Reuters report.
It comes a day after his brother and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa was stopped at the airport while trying to leave the country.
Jul 13, 2022, 09:26 AM (IST)
Sri Lanka parliamentary speaker yet to get President Rajapaksa's resignation letter, say sources
Jul 13, 2022, 09:08 AM (IST)
#SriLanka @airforcelk says it facilitated @GotabayaR flight out of island with approval of the Defence Ministry adhering to all rules and guidelines https://t.co/uNr0QjFmHe— Amantha (@AmanthaP) July 13, 2022
Jul 13, 2022, 09:02 AM (IST)
Reports from Speaker's office confirm that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa did not appoint an acting president before his departure
Jul 13, 2022, 09:01 AM (IST)
The Indian High Commission in Colombo said on Twitter it "categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recent reported travel of @gotabayar @Realbrajapaksa out of Sri Lanka".
High Commission categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recent reported travel of @gotabayar @Realbrajapaksa out of Sri Lanka. It is reiterated that India will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka (1/2)— India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) July 13, 2022