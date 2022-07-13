Live Now

Live Sri Lanka crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives, India denies felicitating escape

New Delhi Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 09:26 AM(IST)

Gotabaya flees to Maldives Photograph: Agencies

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew out of the country early Wednesday in a military plane heading to the neighbouring Maldives, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has confirmed. According to reports, the president, his wife and two bodyguards have landed in Male, the capital of the Maldives. Though Rajapaksa had agreed to step down under pressure, Sri Lanka’s Parliamentary Speaker is yet to receive his resignation letter, as per a Reuters report.

It comes a day after his brother and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa was stopped at the airport while trying to leave the country. 

Jul 13, 2022, 09:26 AM (IST)

Sri Lanka parliamentary speaker yet to get resignation letter

Sri Lanka parliamentary speaker yet to get President Rajapaksa's resignation letter, say sources 

Jul 13, 2022, 09:08 AM (IST)

Sri Lankan Air Force felicitated Gotabaya out of the country
Jul 13, 2022, 09:02 AM (IST)

Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees before appointing an acting President

Reports from Speaker's office confirm that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa did not appoint an acting president before his departure

Jul 13, 2022, 09:01 AM (IST)

Indian High Commission rejects reports that India facilitated Rajapaksa's departure

The Indian High Commission in Colombo said on Twitter it "categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recent reported travel of @gotabayar @Realbrajapaksa out of Sri Lanka".

Jul 13, 2022, 09:01 AM (IST)

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flies out of country, lands in Maldives

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flies out of country, lands in Maldives



