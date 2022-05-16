Top 10 world news: Russia's chilling warning to NATO, Symonds' sister pens heartfelt note and more

Russia said on Monday that the West should not have any "illusions" that the Kremlin will simply accept the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) Nordic expansion. In other news, Goldman Sachs has predicted that US will soon enter into a recession.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Russia's warning on NATO Nordic expansion: 'Won't simply put up with...'

This comes a day after Russia's neighbours Finland and Sweden announced that they will submit formal NATO membership bids.

Goldman Sachs predicts recession in US, calls it ‘very, very high risk’

Goldman Sachs Senior Chairman Lloyd Blankfein has asked companies and consumers to brace for an imminent recession in the US, saying it's a "very, very high risk." Goldman Sachs is the second financial institution to forecast a recession for the US, which is battling inflation and high fuel prices.

WION Global Summit 2022 | Trade wars create problems in long term: Pat Breen

WION Global Summit's session focussing on trade wars saw authoritative global voices express their opinions. Pat Breen, former Irish minister for trade and business was in attendance for the session. He expressed freely on range of topics.

WION Global Summit 2022: Now, wars are being fought in cyberspace, says Supa Mandiwanzira

Supa Mandiwanzira, former minister of ICT & cyber security, Zimbabwe, speaking at the WION Global Summit said "in the world of the internet somebody sitting in London can announce the election results, you can't control it".

Chinese media slams G7 for criticising India’s decision to ban wheat export

India’s decision to ban wheat exports amidst an acute global shortage in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war and climate change has caused reverberations across the world. While the G7 slammed the move as the global wheat prices soared across the markets, India found unlikely support from none other than the Chinese media.

Lord Shiva idol found in well located in Gyanvapi mosque, lawyer claims

Advocates of the Hindu side have claimed that a 'Shivling' (idol of Lord Shiva) has been found inside a well of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. The claim was made as court-mandated videography took place on the third consecutive day.

Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah blame 'The Kashmir Files' for hatred between communities

Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah, two prominent political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir have blamed Bollywood movie 'The Kashmir Files' for creating hatred across the country. Both are former chief ministers of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state which is now a union territory.

Israeli man attacked by a mob with pepper spray in Palestinian town

An angry mob attacked an Israeli man with pepper spray in the Palestinian town of east Jerusalem, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported. The incident is reported to have taken place on Sunday night in Isawiya.

US: Mother selling 4,000 ounces of breast milk to help ease baby formula shortage

Buying and selling breast milk online is legal in the US. However, it is unregulated, which adds to the risk because the donor may not have been screened for infectious diseases or contamination risks.

Andrew Symonds' sister 'heartbroken', leaves note on his accident site

While as per the Queensland police, a lot of efforts were made to save Symonds' life, it all went in vain as he died on spot. After his sudden demise, world cricket is in a state of shock and disbelief. The 46-year-old was a two-time ODI World Cup winner, known for his fielding, all-round blitz and power-hitting. Thus, many former and active cricketers shared condolences after his demise.