Top 10 world news: Russian strike kills at least 16 in east Ukraine, PM Modi leaves for Indonesia, and more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said that an attack by Russia on the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine claimed the lives of at least 16 people and wounded over a dozen. The attack took place on the day when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting Kyiv. In other news, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for his two-day visit to Indonesia on Wednesday (September 6). He is set to take part in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit in the capital city Jakarta on Thursday (September 7).

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday (September 6) that a Russian attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine killed at least 16 people and injured over a dozen. The attack happened on the day when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting Kyiv.

Zelensky said on social media: "At this moment, the artillery of Russian terrorists has killed 16 people in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. A regular market. Shops. A pharmacy. People who did nothing wrong. Many wounded."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his two-day visit to Indonesia on Wednesday (September 6), to take part in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit in the capital city Jakarta on Thursday (September 7). Earlier in his departure statement, PM Modi said that he was looking forward to exchanging views with other leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address the global challenges.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 6), while speaking at a meeting of the Council of Ministers ahead of the G20 Summit, reacted to the controversial remarks against ‘Sanatana Dharma’ by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, saying that these comments need a "proper response".

Greece has experienced a meteorological anomaly as a central region endured an astonishing 600 to 800 mm of rainfall within a 24-hour period, a senior government meteorologist announced in Athens, AFP news agency reported. This has set a record as the rainfall surpasses the typical annual average for the area, marking an extraordinary event for the nation's meteorological records dating back to 1955. Terming the event "an unprecedented phenomenon", Vice President of the Crisis Management Studies Center of the climate crisis ministry Dimitris Ziakopoulos reportedly said, "It seems that the mountainous region of Magnesia was hit by 600 to 800mm of rain in 24 hours".

There is a buzz over India's possible change of name to 'Bharat' is raging, with several people debating what would be the impact. All of this started on Tuesday (September 5) after Indian President Droupadi Murmu referred to herself as the "President of Bharat" in a dinner invitation to G20 leaders, instead of "President of India".

In the biggest shake-up of the defence establishment since the war began 18 months ago, Ukraine on Wednesday (Sept 06) appointed former lawmaker Rustem Umerov as the new defence minister. He has replaced his predecessor Oleksii Reznikov, who faced several allegations of corruption at the ministry and was later fired by West-backed President Volodymyr Zelensky. It must be noted that Reznikov played a key role in securing billions in aid from the Western nations for the war-torn nation. He says he is the victim of a smear campaign and upholds his innocence.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke their silence over reports of their divorce with a joint statement on Instagram on Wednesday. The singer and the actress shared the same post on their respective Instagram pages and requested everyone to give them privacy as they confirmed their separation. Calling their divorce a united decision, Sophie and Joe asked fans to not speculate on the reasons that led to their decision to separate. The couple share two kids together.

The world has broiled through, what the meteorologists call the most searing Northern Hemisphere summer that has ever been recorded, with August capping a season of severe temperatures. Last month was not only the hottest August scientists ever recorded but also the second most warm month measured after July, said the World Meteorological Organisation and the European climate service Copernicus on Wednesday (September 6).

The US military on Wednesday (Sept 06) launched an unarmed ballistic missile to display the readiness and effectiveness of its nuclear weapon system. The Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was test-launched at 1:26 AM local time from the Air Force base in California. The launch was described as a routine test, which was reportedly scheduled ‘years in advance.’