Top 10 world news: Russian school shooting, 450 anti-hijab protesters arrested, and more

At least 13 people, including five kids, were killed while around 20 were injured in a gun attack at a school in the central Russian city of Izhevsk on Monday, the TASS news agency reported quoting Russia's Investigative Committee. In other news, in the last 10 days, authorities in northern Iran provinces of Mazandaran and Gilan have arrested 450 people and 739 people respectively for protesting against her arrest and subsequent death.





Five kids among 13 killed in gun attack at Russian school; attacker kills self

According to reports, the school shooting at Pushkinskaya street in Izhevsk, Russia, has seen students and teachers evacuated, with emergency services reportedly on their way to the site.



Mahsa Amini's death: 450 anti-hijab protesters arrested in Iran's northern province

While the Iranian police claimed she suffered a stroke during her detention, her parents have claimed she was beaten to death. During the last 10 days, authorities in northern Iran provinces of Mazandaran and Gilan have arrested 450 people and 739 people respectively for protesting against her arrest and subsequent death.

Ukraine releases shocking ‘before and after’ images of soldier freed from Russian captivity

Kyiv expressed outrage at Russia over its treatment of a Ukrainian prisoner of war (POW)—who was recently freed—forcing it to release the ‘before and after images’ of the soldier to point out how Moscow is treating the captive Ukrainian soldiers.

'A sad day for Italy', says centre-left leader after Meloni win

Leader of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD), Enrico Letta sought to strike a sombre note as he described far-right leader Giorgia Meloni's election as 'a sad day for Italy and Europe'



Russian man shoots military enlistment officer in protest against Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation call

A local member of the Russian military draft committee was shot by a man in Siberia who had refused to join the Ukrainian war, according to reports. The incident is said to have taken place on Monday in Irkutsk region’s Ust-Ilimsk city, a town of 85,000 people.

Anti-hijab protests: Another Iranian paramilitary member killed; young woman 'shot dead'

Public outrage and massive anti-hijab protests are continuing in Iran and abroad after death of a woman who was arrested by morality police for allegedly wearing a headscarf in an "improper" way. The 22-year-old Mahsa Amini is thought to have died in custody earlier this month.

Pakistan Army helicopter crashes in Balochistan, killing all six on board

A helicopter carrying six Pakistan Army officials crashed in the country's southwestern region of Harnai, Balochistan. All six officials aboard, including two majors were killed in the accident, according to Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

What is Khosta-2, the 'vaccine-resistant' severe Covid-like virus scientific community is panicking about?

A team of American researchers has identified a new variant of coronavirus in Russian bats that is capable of infecting people. They have voiced concern that the virus called "Khosta-2" may be "completely resistant" to all coronavirus vaccinations now on the market and is just waiting to jump from bats to humans.

Pound hits all-time low against dollar as Liz Truss' tax cuts come under pressure

The tax cuts announced in the mini budget by British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng came under a lot of criticism as the pound hit an all-time low against the dollar. In the aftermath of the announcements, the currency lost almost five per cent to reach $1.0327 – the lowest since 1971.

India's Jaishankar concludes New York visit with over 50 meetings, focus shifts to Washington

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has concluded his New York leg of the 10-day visit to the United States, where he held more than 50 meetings, of which 40 were one-to-one, apart from bilateral, trilateral and group meetings. Many of his meetings with his counterparts were bilateral ones while some of them were informal meetings.