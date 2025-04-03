Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen sitting side by side with Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on Friday (April 03) marking the first time they are under one roof since Yunus took charge last July.

Advertisment

In other news, Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday (April 3) announced to respond to Trump's auto tariffs by imposing 25% tariffs on American cars.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (April 03) morning that his sweeping tariffs against nearly every country were now in force, declaring that "the operation is over!" But the US financial markets did not share his optimism, with stock futures plunging.

Click on the headlines for more

Advertisment

PM Modi, Bangladesh’s Yunus ‘under one roof’ for first time, but tensions over Hasina, ‘guardian of the sea’ jab loom large

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen sitting side by side with Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on Friday (April 03) marking the first time they are under one roof since Yunus took charge last July.

Advertisment

'Old relationship is over': Canada hits US with 25% tariffs on American-made cars; over 3000 autoworkers laid off

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday (April 3) announced to respond to Trump's auto tariffs by imposing 25% tariffs on American cars.

Trump declares ‘OPERATION IS OVER’ as tariffs hit nearly every country; claims ‘PATIENT IS HEALING’ while stocks plunge

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (April 03) morning that his sweeping tariffs against nearly every country were now in force, declaring that "the operation is over!" But the US financial markets did not share his optimism, with stock futures plunging.

DANGEROUS! US issues travel advisory, asks Americans to 'not travel' to Russia, Ukraine & 19 other countries. Full list HERE

The US State Department Consular Affairs for Travel issued a travel advisory on Thursday (April 3), urging Americans not to travel to 21 countries, including Russia and Ukraine.

Will South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol be impeached? Verdict tomorrow. Here's what we know so far

The South Korean Constitution is all set to present its verdict on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The court has said that the verdict will be out at 11 AM on Friday (Apr 5).

Trump government bans US officials from dating Chinese citizens. But there's a catch...

In a shocking move, the US government led by Donald Trump has banned its personnel in China from engaging in any romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens.

Eight more Kashmiri crafts granted prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) certificates

In a Major boost to the craft Industry of Jammu and Kashmir, Eight more Kashmiri crafts have been granted the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) certificates by GI Registry, Chennai, based on their sources of origin. GI registration provides legal protection against counterfeit products, prevents unauthorised use, boosts exports, and promotes economic prosperity for producers of goods associated with a specific geographical territory.

What is Sahyog? Is it really backdoor censorship? No interim relief for Musk's X on content takedown in India amid 'Sahyog portal' row

Musk's X vs India case: What is Sahyog portal? A court in India on Thursday (Apr 3) denied interim protection to Elon Musk’s X in the social media platform's legal battle against the Indian government over alleged indirect censorship. The case has been posted for April 24 for further hearing.

Panchayat 4 is coming soon! Check when will Sachiv Ji will return to Phulera, release date inside

Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release Date: Fans of the Panchayat have got a massive treat. Celebrating the fifth anniversary of the comedy drama, Amazon Prime India has announced the release date of season 4.

IPL 2025 | KKR vs SRH match scorecard Live - Head, Abhishek and Kishan gone as SRH tumble in chase of 201

IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH - Both the teams are looking to break their losing streak to get a second win the season. SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss at the Eden Gardens and elected to bowl first on a pitch which may offer a bit of spin.