Top 10 world news: 39 killed after fire at US-Mexico border migrant detention centre, and more

At least 39 people were killed after a fire broke out at a migration centre near the United States and Mexico border, on early Tuesday (March 28), said the government's National Migration Institute (INM). The incident took place, late Monday just before 10:00 pm in Mexico’s northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas in a facility run by the INM.

After about two years of coup, Myanmar election commission appointed by junta announced Tuesday the dissolution of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), as per reports.

At least two people were killed and several others were injured after a knife attack at the Ismaili Centre in the capital city of Lisbon, on Tuesday (March 28), said the Portuguese police. According to reports, the two victims were female staff members who worked at the centre, Ismaili community leader Narzim Ahmad told a Portuguese TV channel, SIC.

School shooting in the US city of Nashville, Tennessee laid bare how blatantly the gun laws are being flouted in the country. An armed 28-year-old fatally shot three children and three adult staffers at Nashville school. Though the identified shooter, Audrey Hale, was gunned down by police but the burning question lingers on. How long is this to continue?



Taliban arrest Afghanistan's prominent women's education activist

Matiullah Wesa, a prominent flagbearer of women's right to study in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, was arrested by country's hardliner administration on Monday in Kabul when he came out of a mosque.

The police have arrested eight people following investigations into a potential jihadist plot to commit “terrorist attacks” in Belgium, said the country’s officials, on Tuesday (March 28) as per AFP. In a statement, the federal prosecutor’s office said that the raids were conducted late Monday on homes in the capital city of Brussels, the port city of Antwerp and the border town of Eupen.



'Pressure from the US...': Belarus justifies decision to host Russian tactical nuclear weapons

Belarus said on Tuesday (March 28) that it was forced to host Russian nuclear weapons after the "unprecedented" pressure from the NATO nations and the West. The staunch Russian ally further insisted that their deployment did not violate international agreements.

From 2008 to 2021, China spent around $240 billion bailing out 22 developing countries who have struggled to repay loans taken for the Belt and Road infrastructure projects, a study has revealed.

Indian Supreme Court will hear all the petitions related to the constitutionality of the 'marital rape exemption' on 9 May, 2023. The apex court has also sought a response from Indian government regarding its position on the matter and whether or not non-consensual sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife should come under the ambit of punishable offence.