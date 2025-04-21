In a new update on the Signal group chat leak, reports are that Donald Trump's defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, had shared a piece of detailed information about the military strike on Yemen in March with his wife. Hegseth's other family members, such as his brother and about a dozen other people, were also part of the group chat created by him for the planned attacks by the US.

United States Vice President JD Vance has embarked on his first official visit to India after assuming office. He is estimated to reach the Indian capital by 9:30 AM IST, according to the White House Press Pool. Vance is scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Just a day after the vandalism of a Gurudwara in Canada's Vancouver, a Hindu temple, Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, was defaced by pro-Khalistan graffiti. This was in a series of alarming anti-India incidents in Canada.

Signal group chat leak: Trump's defence secretary Hegseth 'shared' details of Yemen attack with his wife and family

JD Vance's India visit: Delhi traffic police releases advisory, CHECK suggested routes and diversions

Trump names 8 ways countries are ‘cheating’ US on trade: Here’s the full list

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (April 20) shared a list of what he described as ‘non-tariff cheating’ practices, warning that certain trade behaviours could harm relationships with the United States.

'Khalistani extremism': Hindu temple vandalised in Canada's Surrey with anti-India graffiti for the 3rd time in a row

Watch | Five killed as cloudburst hits Ramban, snow in higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh