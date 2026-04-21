/Maritime Showdown: Iran accuses US of ‘piracy’ as ceasefire deadline looms

Ahead of the peace negotiations in Pakistan, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has officially condemned recent US naval actions against two Iranian-flagged vessels, labelling the manoeuvres as "maritime piracy" and "state terrorism". The statement, broadcast on state television, directly questions the sincerity of US in the proposed peace talks in Islamabad. The diplomatic firestorm follows the weekend seizure of the Touska, an Iranian-flagged container ship.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the vessel attempted to breach the naval blockade of Iranian ports established on April 13. Donald Trump’s Truth Social post confirmed that US forces "stopped them right in their tracks," reportedly by firing on the vessel's engine room before Marines conducted a helicopter-borne boarding.

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US CENTCOM posted: US forces patrol the Arabian Sea near M/V Touska, April 20, as the Iranian-flagged vessel's container cargo is searched after U.S. Marines boarded and seized the ship when it attempted to violate the US naval blockade.

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On Tuesday (Apr 21), the situation intensified with the boarding of a second vessel, the M/T Tifani, an oil tanker previously sanctioned for smuggling crude. Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari asserted that the US forces disabled the navigation systems of these vessels and deployed "terrorist marines" to take control. Tehran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson argued that these "aggressive moves" constitute a violation of the two-week ceasefire mediated by Pakistan, which is scheduled to expire on Wednesday (Apr 22).

As the midnight deadline for the ceasefire approaches, the world’s eyes are on the Serena Hotel in Islamabad. Despite the initial ceasefire, Israel continued to bombard Lebanon, which was mentioned as part of the document shared by Pakistan. Tehran’s stance was clear: a ceasefire would mean no strikes in Lebanon. Though the first round of talks in Pakistan was unsuccessful, what happens in the second round remains to be seen.