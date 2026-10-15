/Latest News India & World LIVE updates: Cargo ship sinks after hitting mine in Strait of Hormuz, says Iran; UN rights expert sees Netanyahu at ICC

Iran said on Wednesday (Oct 14) that a cargo ship sank after striking a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, the first time it has reported such a sinking during the war. The Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy said the vessel was travelling on what it called an illegal and dangerous route when it hit the mine on Wednesday morning. State television, quoting an IRGC statement, said the ship was carrying 2,500 containers. Images broadcast by Iranian media showed the unidentified vessel tilted in the water and sending up a thick plume of smoke. News agency Associated Press could not independently verify the images. Iranian officials gave few details, including about the fate of the crew.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay, who is a South African judge, said she was “confident” that the Israeli prime minister would one day be in the dock of the International Criminal Court (ICC). During her stint as the head of the UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry last year, Pillay found that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

She has said that there little political will to arrest Netanyahu to face the ICC accusations, which the Israeli Prime Minister has denied.

In India, Kashmir witnessed an early taste of winter as fresh snowfall blanketed the higher reaches of the Valley, bringing down temperatures and transforming the region’s mountain landscapes into picturesque winter scenes.

The upper reaches of Kilshay Top in Tulail Valley and Razdan Pass in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district received fresh snowfall, with heavy snow reported in the upper reaches of Tulail near the Line of Control (LoC). The fresh spell of precipitation has intensified the chill in mountainous areas, signalling a shift towards colder weather conditions across the Valley.