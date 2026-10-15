/Singapore-flagged container ship sinks in Strait of Hormuz after mine explodes, Iran claims

Iran said on Wednesday (Oct 14) that a cargo ship sank after striking a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, the first time it has reported such a sinking during the war. The Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy said the vessel was travelling on what it called an illegal and dangerous route when it hit the mine on Wednesday morning. State television, quoting an IRGC statement, said the ship was carrying 2,500 containers. Images broadcast by Iranian media showed the unidentified vessel tilted in the water and sending up a thick plume of smoke. News agency Associated Press could not independently verify the images. Iranian officials gave few details, including about the fate of the crew.

Separately, shipping officials said two Singapore-registered cargo vessels were hit by "unknown projectiles" while passing through the strait on Tuesday and Wednesday. One ship sank, while the other reached safety. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said all crew members were evacuated from the first vessel and that no injuries were reported in either incident. The authority said such attacks were "unprovoked, unjustifiable, and a breach of international law."

It remained unclear whether the Singapore-flagged ship that sank was the same vessel Iran said had hit a mine. Iran has repeatedly warned ships against transiting the strait without its approval. The US military, meanwhile, has been guiding ships through the waterway along a route closer to Oman's coast.