A second polling hoax has rocked the US midterm elections after a firm tracked by top media outlets and political campaigns admitted to completely fabricating its poll results. The case involving Wedgewood Polls threatens to weaken trust in independent pollsters in an already deeply polarised political climate. Political pundits have also warned that fast-evolving AI tools are making it easier to fake results.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake off Vanuatu triggered a tsunami warning on Saturday (Oct 24), the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said. "Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters... hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 KM of the earthquake epicenter," the Hawaii-based monitor warned after the shallow quake in waters around the island nation of Vanuatu. The quake, with a magnitude of 7.2, had an origin time of 0231 UTC on October 24, 2026, at coordinates 13.8 degrees south, 165.7 degrees east. Its depth was 10 km (6 miles), in the Vanuatu region. It's epicentre was around 200 kilometres (124 miles) north-west of Vanuatu's Port-Olry, according to geological monitor USGS which later revised the magnitude of the tremor down to 6.9. It also reported a second quake of magnitude 6.3 nearby.

US intelligence has found that Iran has ‘substantially increased’ its efforts to target American diplomats and officials in the Middle East and beyond, with lethal plots reaching ‘advanced stages’, according to an October 23 memo to Secretary of State Marco Rubio obtained by Axios. The intelligence has raised concerns among US officials about potential threats to American personnel and is one reason the State Department is reducing staffing at several US embassies across the Middle East amid fears of a wider regional conflict.