/Mumbai man arrested for Jaish links, worked as Rapido Rider

A man who had links with the banned terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and made controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media was arrested by the Mumbai police on Saturday (Oct 24). Following a tip-off, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Mohammad Hasan Abu Sarmad Akhtar, 33, from Mahim Metro Station.
According to the investigating agency, Akhtar, a resident of Mahim worked as a Rapido driver and perfume seller as a cover while propagating radical ideology.
He was said to be in contact with Pakistani intelligence operation and created a WhatsApp, Telegram, and other social media groups where he promoted religious enmity and shared terror audio clips of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar concerning the Babri Masjid.
According to the police, Akhtar also posted comments calling for 'Jihad'. He is also said to have joined some extremist and Pakistan-backed groups, which is under investigation.