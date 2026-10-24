/Mumbai man arrested for Jaish links, worked as Rapido Rider

A man who had links with the banned terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and made controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media was arrested by the Mumbai police on Saturday (Oct 24). Following a tip-off, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Mohammad Hasan Abu Sarmad Akhtar, 33, from Mahim Metro Station.

According to the investigating agency, Akhtar, a resident of Mahim worked as a Rapido driver and perfume seller as a cover while propagating radical ideology.

He was said to be in contact with Pakistani intelligence operation and created a WhatsApp, Telegram, and other social media groups where he promoted religious enmity and shared terror audio clips of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar concerning the Babri Masjid.