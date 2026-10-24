/Trump to move White House press room? Hints at ‘less obnoxious location’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Oct 24) rejected a report claiming that he was planning to remove the White House press briefing room and replace it with an old swimming pool, which was underneath the room. Calling the report “fake news”, Trump said that while he may move the room to a “less obnoxious location”, he would “never even thought to do such a stupid thing” to bring the pool back.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “There is a Fake News report out there that I am going to remove the White House Press Room and bring back the old Swimming Pool, which lies directly underneath.”

He added, “Although I may move the Fake News to a less obnoxious location, the old swimming pool will never be brought back. I NEVER even thought to do such a stupid thing!”

What did report claim?

According to a New York Times report, Trump had repeatedly raised the idea of moving reporters out of the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, even pitching it to former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in the presence of senior aides. The proposal, however, did not move forward during her tenure. Leavitt stepped down on August 27.

The pool has a long history at the White House. Former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt had it installed in 1933 to help him manage the effects of polio. In 1970, President Richard Nixon had the pool covered to create space for the White House press corps and television briefings. The briefing room now occupies the space above the former pool.

Any relocation of the press room could affect how journalists cover the US president, as the facility remains a central venue for official briefings and media access.