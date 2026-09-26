/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: EAM Jaishankar’s sharp reply at UN, Trump-Xi launch AI hotline

The United States and China have agreed to set up a "communication channel" to handle artificial intelligence incidents, the White House announced on Friday (Sep 25). The announcement followed a summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where discussions centred on the growing challenges posed by AI development.

At least 14 people were killed in a plane crash in Congo on Friday. The two senior military officials, Lieutenant General Mutombo Katalayi Tiende, head of the military court, and Lieutenant General Bakumi Likulia, auditor general of the armed forces were also killed in incident, said military officials.

In UNGA, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded sharply to a journalist who questioned when the Indian government would stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. “A terrorist country is asking me that question?” Jaishankar said in response. The exchange took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Following his response, Jaishankar and other delegates left the room while the journalist continued speaking. India has repeatedly maintained that Pakistani or Pakistan-based terrorist groups have been responsible for several attacks in India over the years.