/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: EAM Jaishankar’s sharp reply at UN, Trump-Xi launch AI hotline

The United States and China have agreed to set up a "communication channel" to handle artificial intelligence incidents, the White House announced on Friday (Sep 25). The announcement followed a summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where discussions centred on the growing challenges posed by AI development.
At least 14 people were killed in a plane crash in Congo on Friday. The two senior military officials, Lieutenant General Mutombo Katalayi Tiende, head of the military court, and Lieutenant General Bakumi Likulia, auditor general of the armed forces were also killed in incident, said military officials.
In UNGA, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded sharply to a journalist who questioned when the Indian government would stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. “A terrorist country is asking me that question?” Jaishankar said in response. The exchange took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Following his response, Jaishankar and other delegates left the room while the journalist continued speaking. India has repeatedly maintained that Pakistani or Pakistan-based terrorist groups have been responsible for several attacks in India over the years.
Stay with us for the latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday (Sept 26) that Moscow is considering whether to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine following recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. “On proposals to resume negotiations, yes, they are all on the table, and it is all possible -- but after everything they've done, we will give careful thought to what steps we need to take in response,” Putin said.
The statement comes as US President Donald Trump has stepped up efforts to negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine. Trump sent his special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow in early September, where they held talks with Putin.
Subsequently, the US president extended an invitation to Putin to attend the G20 meeting later this year, which America is hosting in Miami.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif used his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday to credit US President Donald Trump for what he described as a ‘timely intervention’ during the 2025 conflict between India and Pakistan.
Sharif also raised the Kashmir issue and referred to Pakistan's account of the May 2025 conflict, portraying Islamabad's actions during the confrontation as a success. During the speech, Indian diplomat R Srinivas was seen laughing as Sharif spoke about Pakistan's claimed ‘victory’ during the conflict.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded sharply to a journalist who questioned when the Indian government would stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. “A terrorist country is asking me that question?” Jaishankar said in response. The exchange took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Following his response, Jaishankar and other delegates left the room while the journalist continued speaking. India has repeatedly maintained that Pakistani or Pakistan-based terrorist groups have been responsible for several attacks in India over the years. On April 22, 2025, terrorists based in Pakistan attacked the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack killed 26 people, including one Nepali national, and left several others injured.