Latest News Today Live Updates: Delhi Police has registered an FIR after Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs allegedly entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises during Tuesday's protest over electoral roll revisions and demands for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. The leaders were detained and later released, according to police.

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claims over US control of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, calling the American naval presence an effective blockade against Iran. Oil prices rose as concerns over attacks on shipping resurfaced.

Indian PM Narendra Modi has marked 25 years as head of government, while Union ministers and chief ministers extended greetings.