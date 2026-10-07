Latest News Today Live Updates: Delhi Police has registered an FIR after Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs allegedly entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises during Tuesday's protest over electoral roll revisions and demands for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. The leaders were detained and later released, according to police.
US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claims over US control of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, calling the American naval presence an effective blockade against Iran. Oil prices rose as concerns over attacks on shipping resurfaced.
Indian PM Narendra Modi has marked 25 years as head of government, while Union ministers and chief ministers extended greetings.
Meanwhile, Lionel Messi described his retirement from international football as the saddest day of his career after Argentina's win over Benin.
Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several others over their alleged forcible entry into the Akashvani Bhavan premises during an INDIA bloc protest on Tuesday. Delhi Police registered the FIR after receiving a complaint stating that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other MPs and people, entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises during Opposition protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
France's Henri B. Kagan and Japan's Kenso Soai have won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry “for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis,” according to the Nobel Committee. They have discovered how homochirality can surface spontaneously. A few molecules, including amino acids, exist as two mirror-image variants; however, organisms consist of only one.
Japan will provide $10m in emergency aid to Yemen and Djibouti in response to Yemen’s worsening humanitarian situation as the war’s effects spill over into neighbouring countries.
This morning’s targeting of Riyadh is the third such attack in less than a month. There was a similar assault in mid-September and another attempted strike at the end of the month. The Saudi-led coalition said at the time it intercepted those Houthi missiles.
Iran has failed to take advantage of “multiple opportunities” to reach an agreement with the United States on its nuclear programme, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says.
When Indian captain Smit Machchhar suffered severe injuries after being attacked by co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami, a dentist travelling on the flydubai flight came to rescue. The Georgian doctor has been identified as Shota Masuev. He reportedly spent 45 minutes treating the pilot using T-shirts and ice packs, and constantly monitored Machchhar to keep him alive until the plane landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Speaking to ABC News, Musaev recalled the medical emergency and his efforts to keep the injured pilot alive as the plane continued its journey with more than 170 passengers on board.
Rubio in Athens: The U.S. and Greece are launching a new security program to boost counterterrorism information-sharing, as Rubio calls Greece a “true and strong” NATO ally and a source of stability amid conflicts involving Iran, Yemen and Russia.
A spokesman for the Russian transport ministry told state-run TASS news agency that the Indian crew members, who came under attack by drone boats off Russia's Black Sea coast have been rescued
The Saudi-led coalition said that it intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthis at Saudi Arabia, as government forces backed by the kingdom battled to retake territory seized by the group in a lightning offensive.
The Supreme Court has agreed to examine an application seeking recall of the September 23 split verdict on challenges to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. The plea comes amid an apprehension of bias against Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who was part of the bench that delivered the split verdict, after it emerged that his son is standing counsel for the Election Commission of India before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned the application before a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The counsel said an interlocutory application (IA) was filed seeking recall of the judgment delivered by a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma. “We will examine and then take a call,” CJI Surya Kant said.
From Bhuj earthquake to Chandrayaan and Covid,PM Modi enlisted several events as defining moment of his long work-life. Addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’, PM Modi said that the 2001 Bhuj earthquake taught him to remain steadfast during reconstruction, and the Chandrayaan mission taught him how to rise after failure. He also added that the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic made him understand the importance of the nation's collective consciousness. READ MORE
Addressing the ‘Seva Jyoti’ programme at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, PM Modi reflected on his journey, noted the lessons he learnt and renewed his resolve for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047.’ In his speech, PM Modi also hailed Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and batted for ‘Made in India’ planes. READ MORE
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Oct 07) reaffirmed his commitment to building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 as he marked 25 years as head of government. “We will do it,” he declared as he reflected on 25 years of continuous service. Addressing the ‘Seva Jyoti’ programme at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, Modi expressed gratitude to the people, experiences and circumstances that he said had shaped his journey in public life. “Today, when I look back, only a feeling of gratitude emerges. I am grateful to every person and every incident that has taught me something or the other,” Modi said.
The United States is seeking more information from Russia on the reported plague death of a laboratory technician, a State Department spokesperson said Tuesday.
"We have officially requested additional information from the Russian government," the spokesperson said, adding that Washington was “in official communication with other countries around the world to share information.”
Asian markets broadly declined on Wednesday as investors reacted to renewed concerns over shipping and energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington and Taipei were in the red.
The market retreat came after the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit records in the US, helped by renewed enthusiasm for artificial intelligence stocks and gains in Nvidia.
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho paid tribute to Messi following his final Argentina appearance, praising his career, World Cup triumph and dedication to the national team.
“A pleasure and what joy to have been part of your story from the very first day, brother!” Ronaldinho wrote, adding that Messi's name was “etched in the history of your country, of the whole world”.
Lionel Messi described his retirement from international football as the “saddest day of my career” after playing his final game for Argentina in a 3-0 victory over Benin.
Messi scored one goal and provided two assists in the match. Reflecting on more than two decades with Argentina, he said representing the national team had been a huge source of pride and that leaving was deeply painful.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday raised the country's real GDP growth projection for the current financial year 2026-27 by 40 basis points to 7.1 per cent, citing the strength of economic activity despite global headwinds.
Announcing the outcome of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting, Malhotra said geopolitical tensions, elevated international commodity prices, additional frictions in global trade and tightening global financial conditions could weigh on India's growth outlook.
"Taking all these factors into consideration, real GDP growth for this year is projected at 7.1 percent, with Q2 at 7.2 percent, Q3 at 6.9, and Q4 at 6.8 percent," Malhotra said. He said the 40 basis points upward revision reflected the strength of economic activity despite the significant global challenges.
The RBI Governor said India's real GDP growth stood at 7.8 per cent in Q1, supported by resilient private consumption and strong investment activity, which recorded almost a 12 per cent increase. The contribution of net exports also remained positive.
"We exhibited resilience amidst global headwinds, as evident from real GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in Q1," Malhotra said.
Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly creating and circulating AI-generated content that falsely portrayed ACP Vivek Bhagat sexually assaulting a woman during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar. The accused, identified as Nadeem Ahmed of Palwal, Haryana, allegedly presented the manipulated material as genuine CCTV footage from the protest site.
Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the Ashok Chakra for FlyDubai pilot Captain Smit Machchar, citing his alleged bravery during the September 30 cockpit attack aboard flight FZ1073.
Machchar was critically injured after his co-pilot allegedly attacked him with an axe and attempted to hijack the aircraft. Despite his injuries, the pilot managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to restrain the attacker. The aircraft was later diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with all 180 occupants disembarking safely.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years as head of government, recalling his journey from Gujarat Chief Minister to Prime Minister.
Shah highlighted what he described as Modi's governance and development initiatives, including welfare schemes, manufacturing, digital payments, startups, semiconductor production, defence and renewable energy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday marked 25 years since he first took the oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001. Modi offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Mandir in New Delhi's Sarojini Nagar and renewed his commitment to serving the country.
The Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating Modi on completing 25 years of continuous leadership as head of government. Several ministers and Chief Ministers also extended greetings.
Oil prices rose as concerns about Middle East supplies resurfaced following reports of increased attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude rose above $101 a barrel in early Asian trade.
US President Donald Trump has said the war with Iran will come to an end but warned that the outcome could depend on whether Tehran chooses what he described as the "nice way" or the "not-so-nice way".
Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that the Strait of Hormuz "belongs to the United States Navy and the United States", describing the US naval presence as an effective blockade against Iran. He also said the US was doing extremely well in Iran and claimed the country's military had been severely weakened.
Delhi Police registered an FIR in connection with the alleged unauthorised entry of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs into the Akashvani Bhavan premises during Tuesday's protest against the Election Commission. Police said around 260 people, including 10 MPs, were detained and later released.