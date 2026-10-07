/PM Modi envisions 'Made-in-India' planes, says world is already talking about Indian pilot Smit Machchhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 25 years as head of the government on Wednesday (Oct 7). He marked the day by offering prayers at at Shri Vinayaka Mandir in New Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar. It was October 7, 2001, when he first took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister. Addressing the ‘Seva Jyoti’ programme at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, PM Modi reflected on his journey, noted the lessons he learnt and renewed his resolve for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047.’ In his speech, PM Modi also hailed Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and batted for ‘Made in India’ planes.

“Today there is a talk about the Indian pilot across the globe. A day will come and indeed it will, when the world will speak of “Made-in-India” plane. These goals can only be achieved if we formulate visionary policies while also putting in the utmost hard work...This is not the time to rest; it is the time to move forward with zeal and dedicate ourselves fully to the nation…,” said PM Modi while highlighting on the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ resolve.

Terming the people of India as God, PM Modi hailed the Indian democracy and said that his greatest strength is the trust of people. "This is the result of the continuous blessings of the people—Janardan. I express my gratitude to all political colleagues of the BJP, NDA, and all those who hold immense reverence for democracy. I bow my head in obeisance at the feet of the nation's people," PM Modi said while addressing the gathering.

Reflecting on his journey that began in Gujarat over two decades ago, PM Modi recalled taking the oath of office for the first time without having previously held an elected post. "I express my gratitude to all of you and to all my fellow countrymen. When I took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 October 2001, I never imagined that this milestone would also come. Today, I have completed 25 years of continuously serving as Head of the Government," the Prime Minister remarked. Reiterating that public trust has been the guiding force of his governance model, he said: "Wherever I am today, whatever position I hold, the greatest contribution belongs to the people. The trust of millions of Indians and the hard work of countless party workers have always been my greatest strength.."