/From 2001 Bhuj earthquake to Covid-19, PM Modi lists lessons he learnt in 25 years of service; says 'people are God'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 25 years as head of the government on Wednesday (Oct 7). He is now in his third term as Prime Minister, and first assumed public office as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001. From Bhuj earthquake to Chandrayaan and Covid, he enlisted several events as defining moment of his long work-life. Addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’, PM Modi said that the 2001 Bhuj earthquake taught him to remain steadfast during reconstruction, and the Chandrayaan mission taught him how to rise after failure. He also added that the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic made him understand the importance of the nation's collective consciousness. Hailing the media for its role, he said that it inspired him to keep moving forward through what he described as “bitter-sweet experiences.” During the event, he renewed his commitment for the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047.'

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Highlighting the crisis, he said, "Every crisis tested my patience, every success expanded my responsibilities, and every achievement gave me the courage and determination to move toward greater goals," he said. Sharing his experiences, he said: "the 2001 Bhuj earthquake taught me to remain steadfast in reconstruction, the Chandrayaan mission that taught me to rise from failure and the Covid crisis which "made me realise the importance of the nation's collective consciousness." The Prime Minister emphasised that his service to the nation, rich in cultural heritage and great thoughts, has always provided strength.

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