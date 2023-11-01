Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel army claims refugee camp bombing to kill top Hamas commander

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that 66 trucks of humanitarian assistance entered Gaza in the last 24 hours, adding that dozens of more trucks are expected to be cleared for deliveries.

United States President Joe Biden would speak later with Jordan's King Abdullah for discussions about Gaza, said Kirby.

He also acknowledged that the level of truck aid deliveries so far is "just a fraction" of how much is needed in Gaza and officials would at some point reach up to 100 a day.

However, the White House did not comment on the Israeli strike which, according to Hamas-run health ministry, killed dozens of people in a refugee camp.

Kirby said he had no information on it but said "killing civilians is not a war aim" of Israel and that Israel is trying to minimize civilian casualties.