Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel army claims refugee camp bombing to kill top Hamas commander
The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 26th day. The Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, injuring thousands, and taking over 200 people as hostages back to Gaza, Israeli officials have said. Israel has since retaliated with constant bombardment of the Gaza Strip and killed more than 8,500 Palestinians, mostly children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Follow WION for all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Bolivia's government said that they are breaking diplomatic ties with Israel and accused Israel of committing crimes against humanity in its attacks on the Gaza Strip, reported Reuters.
Bolivia had also cut diplomatic ties with Israel in protest of its attacks in Gaza back in 2009, which were re-established under the government of President Jeanine Anez around three years ago.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that 66 trucks of humanitarian assistance entered Gaza in the last 24 hours, adding that dozens of more trucks are expected to be cleared for deliveries.
United States President Joe Biden would speak later with Jordan's King Abdullah for discussions about Gaza, said Kirby.
He also acknowledged that the level of truck aid deliveries so far is "just a fraction" of how much is needed in Gaza and officials would at some point reach up to 100 a day.
However, the White House did not comment on the Israeli strike which, according to Hamas-run health ministry, killed dozens of people in a refugee camp.
Kirby said he had no information on it but said "killing civilians is not a war aim" of Israel and that Israel is trying to minimize civilian casualties.
Israeli military confirmed striking Gaza's Jabaliya refugee camp, saying the operation succeeded in killing a key Hamas commander linked to the October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group.
The Israel Defense Forces said that they killed the commander of Hamas' Central Jabaliya Battalion, Ibrahim Biari and several other militants after the strike caused underground terror tunnels to collapse, bringing down several nearby buildings.
His elimination was carried out as part of a wide-scale strike on terrorists and terror infrastructure belonging to the Central Jabaliya Battalion, which had taken control over civilian buildings in Gaza City," said the IDF.
More than 50 people were reported killed after Israeli forces allegedly bombed a refugee camp in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, the health ministry claimed on Tuesday.
"More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp in the northern (Gaza) Strip," a ministry statement said.
According to AFP, at least 47 bodies have been recovered at the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.