Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Netanyahu says 'barbaric terrorists in Gaza' attacked hospital not IDF

The European Union said that it is working with Egypt to deliver aid to people in Gaza, according to the president of the European Commission's statement.

The commission is also "establishing an air bridge to Egypt, close to Gaza in order to be in a position to quickly deliver aid across the border."

"We are also explaining to the Israeli authorities that providing water to Gaza is essential. This is a basic human right," she added.

"There is no contradiction in standing with Israel in solidarity and acting for the humanitarian needs for the Palestinians," von der Leyen said.