Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Netanyahu says 'barbaric terrorists in Gaza' attacked hospital not IDF
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel's retaliation against Gaza Strip-based Hamas following the events of Oct 7-8 — that killed over 1,400 Israeli citizens — has led to the deaths of around 3,000 Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, a Russia-sponsored UN Security Council resolution aimed at establishing a ceasefire, failed to win consensus over Moscow's failure to condemn the acts of terror committed by Hamas between October 7 and 8. Besides, the US President Joe Biden as well as the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, are set to visit Israel amid country's ongoing state of war. While the visits are primarily intended to bolster support for Israel over its 'right to defend' stance, they are also aimed at establishing a humanitarian corridor for besieged citizens of Gaza whose access to clean water and food supplies remains choked by a blockade imposed by Israel following the deadly assault on Israeli civilians launched by Hamas October 7 and 8.
The European Union said that it is working with Egypt to deliver aid to people in Gaza, according to the president of the European Commission's statement.
The commission is also "establishing an air bridge to Egypt, close to Gaza in order to be in a position to quickly deliver aid across the border."
"We are also explaining to the Israeli authorities that providing water to Gaza is essential. This is a basic human right," she added.
"There is no contradiction in standing with Israel in solidarity and acting for the humanitarian needs for the Palestinians," von der Leyen said.
World Health Organization released a statement following the deadly explosion at Gaza's Al Ahli Arab hospital.
"WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip. The hospital was operational, with patients, health and care givers, and internally displaced people sheltering there," it said.
"The hospital was one of 20 in the north of the Gaza Strip facing evacuation orders from the Israeli military. The order for evacuation has been impossible to carry out given the current insecurity, critical condition of many patients, and lack of ambulances, staff, health system bed capacity, and alternative shelter for those displaced," the statement added.
"WHO calls for the immediate active protection of civilians and health care. Evacuation orders must be reversed. International humanitarian law must be abided by, which means health care must be actively protected and never targeted."
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to X, formerly Twitter, and posted IDF's clarification on deadly explosion at Gaza hospital.
"The whole world knows: The barbarian terrorists in Gaza are the ones who attacked the hospital in Gaza, not the IDF. He who brutally murdered our children, also murders his children," Netanyahu said.
The Israel Defense Forces said intelligence shows Palestinian Islamic Jihad group is responsible for the "failed rocket launch" that struck a Gaza hospital.
The IDF said a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel passed near the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza when it was hit.
"An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit," IDF posted to its Telegram account.
"Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza," it added.
The Gaza health ministry has claimed that at least 500 Palestinians were killed after Israeli airstrikes attacked a hospital in the city.
On Tuesday (Oct 17), the Gaza health ministry claimed that Israeli warplanes bombed the Ahli Baptist Hospital which was treating hundreds of wounded and sheltering other Palestinians, AP news agency reported. The hospital is run by the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem.
"Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble," a statement said, calling it a "war crime".