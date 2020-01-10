Iran plane crash news: Iran formally invites US transport board to investigate Boeing airliner crash

Ukrainian airliner crash in Iran killed all 176 people on board. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau citing intelligence said on Thursday that the crash had occurred due to an Iranian surface-to-air missile, adding that it "may well have been unintentional".

Washington had concluded that with the high degree of certainty that anti-aircraft missiles brought down the plane.

The US believes Iran shot down the plane by mistake.

The plane was airborne for two minutes after departing Tehran when the heat signatures of two surface-to-air missiles were detected.

US President Donald Trump said he did not believe the crash of the airliner was due to a mechanical issue.

The Ukrainian airliner took off at 6:12 am on Tuesday and was given permission to climb to 26,000 feet (7,925 m). It crashed six minutes later near the town of Sabashahr.

Iran has formally invited the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to take part in its investigation and the agency has agreed to assign an investigator.

Boeing is still reeling from two deadly crashes of 737 MAX planes in five months that led to the plane's grounding in March 2019. The 737-800 that crashed was built in 2016 and is the prior generation of the 737 before the MAX. Boeing has built about 5,000 of those planes, which have a good safety record.

The FAA had banned US carriers from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the hours after Iran's attack on US-led forces in Iraq. Several other airlines also diverted flights.

