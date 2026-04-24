/China selects Pakistani candidates as 1st foreign astronauts for Tiangong Space Station

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday (Apr 23) held a high-profile meeting with Commander Khurram Dawood and Wing Commander Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, the two Pakistan Air Force officers selected as the nation’s first astronauts to train for missions aboard China’s Tiangong space station. The meeting, held at the PM House, marks a definitive shift in the Pakistan-China strategic partnership.

Describing the selection as a "landmark achievement," the Prime Minister congratulated the duo on their historic milestone. "I am confident that you are about to write a new chapter in Pakistan’s history," PM Shehbaz stated, emphasising that their journey carries the "hopes and aspirations of the entire nation."

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A high-level delegation, including Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong attended the meeting. The presence of the Chinese envoy underscored the geopolitical weight of the collaboration. PM Shehbaz remarked that the space research partnership signifies a friendship that is truly "reaching for the stars."

Pak PM posted on X, "This remarkable achievement reflects the immense talent of our people and the growing strength of Pakistan–China cooperation in space technology. I wish them great success as they embark on this inspiring journey, carrying the hopes and aspirations of the entire nation."

While Pakistan has long relied on Chinese Long March rockets for satellite launches—most recently the PAKSAT-MM1 in 2024—this mission represents the first time Pakistani personnel will participate in a crewed orbital program.

Following the Prime Minister’s send-off, the two candidates are set to depart for the Astronaut Centre of China (ACC) in Beijing. After completing intensive training and evaluations, one of the two will reportedly be selected as a payload specialist for a Shenzhou mission, tentatively scheduled for late 2026. This individual will become the first foreign astronaut to board the Chinese space station.

In the global landscape of 2026, Pakistan is currently transitioning from a satellite-using nation to a space-participating nation. As of date, Islamabad does not yet match the independent launch or deep-space capabilities of the US, China, Russia, and India.