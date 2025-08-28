/'You’re getting in bed with authoritarians': US' unsolicited warning to India on ties with Russia and China

Hours after the US levied 50% tariffs on India, the additional 25% came for New Delhi’s oil trade with Russia. And now White House trade advisor Peter Navarro launches a scathing attack on India, saying it is cosying up to authoritarians, referring to both China and Russia. Hinting at the talks with China to strengthen ties, it’s a thaw after the clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020.

In an interview with news outlet Bloomberg Television, Navarro said, “India — you’re getting in bed with authoritarians. China invaded Aksai Chin and all your territory. They are not your friends. And Russia? Come on!” That's not it, he also went on to blame India for the war in Ukraine. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump has cast the same blame on his predecessor Joe Biden. “This is Biden's war, and we're working very hard to get us out. I stopped five wars in the last five months, actually, and I'd like this to be the sixth, frankly...”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

And the advisor took a similar stance, calling it Modi’s war for trading with Russia and, in turn, helping the country in their fight amid Western sanctions. “I mean Modi’s war, because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi,” he said. Amid the support for Ukraine as aid and munitions, the US has also signed a natural resources deal on April 30, which includes lithium, graphite, and titanium. With this, Washington is looking to share future profits on Ukraine's mineral and energy reserves.