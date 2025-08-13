/‘If I got Moscow and Leningrad free…’: Trump attacks ‘fake news’ media ahead of Alaska talks with Putin on Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Aug 13) blasted at “fake news” media over its coverage of his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine ceasefire talks in Alaska on Friday (Aug 15). Trump also slammed “fired losers and really dumb people like John Bolton in a fiery post on his Truth Social platform. The US president’s remarks on “very unfair media” came hours before he is set to hold talks with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Very unfair media is at work on my meeting with Putin. Constantly quoting fired losers and really dumb people like John Bolton, who just said that, even though the meeting is on American soil, ‘Putin has already won.’” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

John Bolton, former US National Security Advisor (NSA), had criticised Trump’s tariff on India over its Russian oil purchase, saying that his move could push India closer to China and Russia. He added that trade duties are intended to hurt India, but will spoil years of the relationship between the country and the United States.

Trump further added the post, “What’s that all about? We are winning on EVERYTHING. The Fake News is working overtime (No tax on overtime!). If I got Moscow and Leningrad free, as part of the deal with Russia, the Fake News would say that I made a bad deal!”

“But now they’ve been caught. Look at all of the real news that’s coming out about their CORRUPTION. They are sick and dishonest people, who probably hate our Country. But it doesn’t matter because we are winning on everything!!! MAGA,” the US president said.

Ahead of his Alaska talks with Putin, Trump said on Monday (Aug 11) that he is expecting a “constructive conversation”. The US President has also hinted that a ceasefire deal to end the war in Ukraine could involve “land swapping.” Meanwhile, Zelensky has ruled out territorial concessions to Russia.

Trump is set to speak with Zelensky and other European leaders on Wednesday (Aug 13). The Ukrainian president is in Berlin for the German-hosted virtual meeting two days before the US president meets his Russian counterpart in Alaska.