LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
US Election
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Yemen's war shifts focus to Marib, thousands of displaced at risk
Oct 06, 2020, 09.05 AM(IST)
Follow Us
In Yemen's gas-rich region of Marib, fighters loyal to the Saudi-backed government recited Koranic verses before launching a hail of mortar and machine gun fire towards rocky mountains, in a desperate bid to push back Houthi forces.