Yemen rebel group, Houthis, join war against Israel; 'Part of axis of resistance', say Houthis

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Yemen's Houthis have now joined the war against Israel. They have claimed to have launched a large number of ballistic missiles and drones towards Israel.

