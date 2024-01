'We're a guide to student whose never going to find guidance in Tier 2-3 town' says Abhinav Upadhyay

Abhinav Upadhyay, CMO, Collegedekho says, 'We're a guide to student whose never going to find guidance in Tier 2-3 town.' Join us in a unique conversational show that brings the top leaders across all industries, sharing their insights on different agendas, right at the center of WION's headquarters, a joint initiative with DMAasia.