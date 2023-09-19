We want de-risking and not decoupling with China: Joe Biden at UNGA meet

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
“I want to be clear and consistent: We seek to responsibly manage the competition between our countries so it does not tip into conflict. I've said we are for de-risking, not decoupling on China,” he said, warning that the US will “push back on aggression," said Biden at UNGA meet 2023.

