Uttrakhand tunnel rescue: Rescue operation put on hold again as drilling machine stops

Positive news was anticipated by Friday following the horizontal drilling of 44 meters of pipe inside the tunnel. But on Thursday night, the auger drilling machine broke down once more, posing a new challenge to the rescue effort. Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, will stay at the scene all night to keep an eye on the rescue effort. On Friday, the drilling project is probably going to start at 9:00 a.m.