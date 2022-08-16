US: Rudy Giuliani targeted by Georgia election probe, says his lawyer

Aug 16, 2022
Rudy Giuliani's lawyer informed attorneys for the former New York mayor that he is a target of the criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.
