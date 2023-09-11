US President Joe Biden wraps up rambling Vietnam press conference in candid way

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
US President Joe Biden concluded his inaugural Asia trip with a press conference in Vietnam which was marred by bizarre, meandering responses, awkward humour, and an unusual request for a nap in an exercise that lasted around 26 minutes.

