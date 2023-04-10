US President Biden to reach young voters through new age influencers

US President Joe Biden is not leaving any stone unturned to achieve a successful outcome in the 2024 Presidential Elections. In its efforts to reach out to a young electorate, the White House could create a separate briefing space for new-age media influencers. The briefing room is to be on similar lines as the existing press briefing room. President Joe Biden, who is yet to announce his re-election bid, is taking all preparatory measures needed to return to the White House. Biden’s digital strategy team has promised social media celebrities their very own briefing room in the White House.