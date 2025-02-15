World DNA US frees Russian national in prisoner swap Advertisment by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 15 Feb 2025 10:25 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Fresh footage has been released of the high-profile prisoner swap between the United States and Russia on Friday. Watch in for more details! russia WION World News US. Prisoner Swap Read More by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 15 Feb 2025 10:25 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Advertisment Reported by: Edited by: Translated by: Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article