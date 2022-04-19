LIVE TV
The final week of the French Presidential race: Le Pen allies tone down Hijab Rhetoric
Published: Apr 19, 2022, 04:35 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
In France, the race for the presidential election is in its final days of campaigning. Days ahead of the final vote in one of the biggest economies, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is trying to present a more moderate face to the voters.
