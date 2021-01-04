Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall just short of Musk's target

Jan 04, 2021, 10.40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Tesla Inc on Saturday reported better-than-expected 2020 vehicle deliveries, driven by a steady rise in electric vehicle adoption, but narrowly missed its ambitious full-year goal during a punishing year for the global auto industry.
