/Sindoor Khela marks emotional goodbye as year long wait begins for Maa Durga

Durga Puja reaches its emotional climax as devotees across Kolkata, Delhi, the rest of India and the global Bengali diaspora bid farewell to Maa Durga. After Vijayadashami on Tuesday, when Ravan effigies were burnt, Shubho Bijoya fell on Wednesday because of this year’s tithi, and immersion ceremonies begin today. Women perform Sindoor Khela, applying vermilion to the goddess and to one another, before the final aarti and procession to the river.