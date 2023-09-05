Report: Armoured train to take Kim Jong-un to Vladivostok in Russia to meet Putin

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to meet Vladimir Putin. Kim Jong-un's rare foreign trip to Russia will likely take place later this month. The United States says that Kim Jong-un will discuss providing arms to Moscow for its ongoing war in Ukraine.

