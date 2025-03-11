Ram Madhvani's The Waking of a Nation explores an important chapter of Indian history — the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that jolted the nation and motioned for an active approach to uproot British colonialism and seek independence. In an exclusive chat with WION's Zeba Khan, Ram Madhvani spoke about the new show which tells the conspiracies behind the massacre, how it was a planned attack and how the British rule left an impact our culture. The Waking of a Nation is streaming on SonyLIV.