Much like its title, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' the Indian movie is dominating the theatres, and much like its popular dialogue 'jhukega nehi', the Allu Arjun starrer is showing no sign of slowing or bowing down in the coming weeks. The movie is already on its way to be the next Rs 1000 crore earning blockbuster. Find out more about the South Indian film in this episode of E-Club.