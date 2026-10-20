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People who nap frequently have 48% higher risk of developing dementia: Study

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 23:21 IST | Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 23:21 IST
People who nap frequently have 48% higher risk of developing dementia: Study
According to a new study, excessive napping may have an adverse impact on mental health. It found that frequent napping was associated with a 48% higher risk of developing dementia.

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