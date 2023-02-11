Pakistan Vs TTP | Why nobody will help Pakistan fight home-grown Taliban | WION Game Plan

A suicide bomber blew himself in a mosque in Peshawar in one of the deadliest terror attacks Pakistan has seen in recent history. Over 100 men, including police officers and civilians, were killed. Pakistani terror group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is believed to have carried it out. The continuous onslaught of TTP has made Pakistan so desperate for help that it is now looking towards the Afghan Taliban for intervention in the matter. But there is a grim chance of any help. Here's why nobody will help Pakistan fight the home-grown Taliban: Watch Game Plan with Shivan Chanana