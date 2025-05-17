LOGIN
WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
May 17, 2025
Pakistan PM Shebaz Sharif admits India hit Nur Khan airbase
May 17, 2025

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that Indian missiles struck Nur Khan Airbase and other locations during Operation Sindoor.

