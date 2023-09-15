NYSNC band to drop new song for the first time in 20 years

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Popular boy band NSYNC is all set to make a comeback with a new song for the first time in more than two decades. Members of the band are reuniting for a track that will be featured in an upcoming movie called Trolls Band Together.

