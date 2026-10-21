/Netanyahu: How Israel’s early years shaped his worldview

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 08:21 IST | Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 08:21 IST
How did Israel’s early years shape Benjamin Netanyahu’s worldview and political vision?
We explore the historical events, political ideas and formative influences that helped shape Netanyahu’s outlook on Israel, national security and the country’s place in the Middle East. From Israel’s early history to the rise of one of its most consequential political figures, discover the background behind Netanyahu’s approach to leadership and regional geopolitics.